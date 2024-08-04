'Golmaal' character Lucky is my good luck charm: Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Actor Tusshar Kapoor says Lucky, his popular character from the superhit comedy film franchise "Golmaal", is like one of his best friends who tags along with him wherever he goes.

Kapoor's latest project is the web series “Dus June Kii Raat-Chapter 1”. Directed by Tabrez Khan of “Waaris” fame, the romantic comedy started streaming on JioCinema from Sunday.

Such is the pop culture connection of Lucky, a man with speech disability from Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal" movies, that the makers of “Dus June Ki Raat-Chapter 1” even made a reference to the character in the series.

“There are some things which walk with you all the time and it's okay. I find that character is like one of my best friends. He's always hovering behind me in one way or the other. Lucky is like my good luck charm... I have a lot of gratitude for that character (Lucky), for the franchise and for the entire team of 'Golmaal'.

“The character worked because of them. It was not because of me, (but) because of the hard work of the entire team. When your character is liked, especially by families and kids, it never goes out of fashion," Kapoor told PTI in an interview here.

Lucky may be his good luck charm but the character has no connection to the story of “Dus June Kii Raat-Chapter 1”, he added.

"It was not intentional. I did not bring the character but the writers brought (in the show). It was their (makers) call (but it has) nothing to do with the story. There's no connection to 'Golmaal'.” “Dus June Kii Raat-Chapter 1” follows an always down-on-luck Bhagyesh aka 'panauti', played by Kapoor, and his quest to reopen his father's theatre. In his journey with his cousin Battu, he experiences misadventures in both love and luck.

The actor, also known for films such as “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, “Khakee”, “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum” and “Shootout At Wadala”, said going forward his aim is to reinvent himself.

"I've been open to working in different genres and not letting myself get typecast. Of course, it's not in my control. I'll never stop doing comedies.

"But yes, 'Dus June Kii Raat' is the first step in that reinvention because it's taking me back to that zone where I have to portray multiple shades in one character. Like your typical Bollywood hero, be able to entertain, make you laugh, cry, romance, fight, and be dramatic," he said.

"Dus June Ki Raat" is produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor. It also features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of "Bigg Boss 16" fame.