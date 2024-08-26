'Good Omens' final season will be a 'satisfying experience': Michael Sheen

New York, Aug 26 (PTI) Actor Michael Sheen says the upcoming season of the much-loved series "Good Omens" is still in development but assured it is going to be a satisfying experience for fans.

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international bestselling novel "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch", the British show is returning for its third and final season on Prime Video.

Sheen, who plays angel Aziraphale to David Tennant's demon Crowley in "Good Omens", said the reaction of the viewers at the end of the second season was amazing.

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of ('Good Omens') is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of season two was extraordinary.

"So yeah, I hope, and I'm sure, that season three will be a satisfying experience for everyone. It's still in development, but obviously I'm very excited to work with David again, and I love that character," the actor told TV Insider in an interview.

Seen through the eyes of Aziraphale and Crowley, "Good Omens" follows various characters trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon.

The first season came out in 2019, followed by a second season in 2023. It was renewed for its third and final chapter last year. PTI ATR RDS RDS