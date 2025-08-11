'Goosebumps' cancelled after two seasons

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (PTI) "Goosebumps", the supernatural horror series, which ran for two seasons on Disney+, has been cancelled.

Based on the book series from R L Stine, the show won't return for the third season as producers from Sony Pictures Television have planned to shop the show to other outlets and explore different creative directions for the IP, as reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The show was developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman. Hilary Winston served as executive producer and showrunner.

The first season released in October 2023 and comprised 10 episodes. It starred Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.

The second season featured David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia. It came out on the streamer in January and had eight episodes.

Both the seasons collectively generated over 75 million hours in the U S and 3 million in 16 international markets. Each season featured references to and storylines from multiple entries in Stine’s books.

Stine's writings emerged as the best-selling book series of all time, with over 400 million copies being published in English and international editions in 32 languages. PTI ATR ATR ATR