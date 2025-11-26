Got bigger opening every time bullets were fired: Kapil Sharma on shootings outside his Canada cafe

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday said the three incidents of firing at his cafe in Canada's Surrey only led to more business and a discussion in the country's parliament.

Sharma's Kap's Cafe, which opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was first targeted by unknown people on July 10, followed by two more attacks on August 7 and October 16. No one was injured in the incidents and no group has claimed responsibility for it. "Jitni baar goli chali wahan pe, uske baad hume aur badi opening lagi cafe par. Uparwala saath hai to theek hai. Har har Mahadev. (In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if god is with you)," Sharma said in his first reaction to the incident during an event here.

Sharma said he was told that the firing at his cafe brought focus on such incidents in the country.

"What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have power to control (such incident). But when our case happened, it went to federal government and there was a discussion in Canadian parliament," Sharma said.

"I believe whatever god does we don't get to know the story behind that... I got calls from a lot of people from there who told me that there were a lot of things happening but after the firing at my cafe, it became a news and now steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation there," he added.

The 44-year-old actor said he had never felt unsafe in Mumbai or anywhere else in India.

"I never felt unsafe in Mumbai or in our country. There is no other city like Mumbai," he added.

The actor, who spoke to the media at the trailer launch of "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2", said he primarily considers himself a comedian but there is a hunger to explore different genres.

"I like to making people laugh wether it is on TV, OTT or in films. I personally love comedy. I did a film with Nandita (Das) ma'am. It wasn't comedy. She did not see me as a comedian. In that she made me do a delivery boy character. What ever she said I did. As an actor you want to explore something new which you haven't done earlier."