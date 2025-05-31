Government notifies age-based categories for certification, exhibition of films

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The government on Saturday notified age-based categories certification of films to promote age-appropriate viewing, particularly for the parental guidance group.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting amended the rules notified in December 1991 laying down principles for sanctioning films for public exhibition.

The rules allow the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to allow certification of films for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement in accordance with the nature and type of content with the markers - 'U/A7+', 'U/A 12+' and 'U/A 16+'.

"Content suitable for a child aged seven years and above and under the age of seven years with parental guidance shall be classified as "U/A 7+" rating; (ii) content suitable for a child aged thirteen years and above and under the age of thirteen years with parental guidance shall be classified as "U/A 13+" rating; and (iii) content suitable for a child aged sixteen years and above and under the age of sixteen years with parental guidance shall be classified as "U/A 16+" rating," the notification read.

Last year, the CBFC had introduced an updated film certification system aligned with social values and promoting age-appropriate viewing. The rules were substantially overhauled to improve, update and modernise the entire process of certification of films for public viewing.

The three age-based categories were suggested for U/A certification against the previous age group of 12 years.

Rules for certifying films are formulated under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Earlier, there were just two categories: U - for unrestricted public exhibition - and A - restricted to adult audiences, but nudity was not allowed.

In 1983, two more categories were added - UA for unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve and 'S' for restricted to specialised audiences such as doctors or scientists.

The 1983 iteration of the rules set the age limit at 12 years, but in the amendment carried out in 2023, this was further refined and sub-classified into 7, 13 and 16 years of age. PTI SKU ZMN