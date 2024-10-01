Govinda injured after gun 'misfires': CM Shinde wishes speedy recovery to actor

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he has enquired about the health of actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema, Shinde said in a statement while assuring all necessary support to the actor and his family.

The 60-year-old actor sustained leg injuries on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, police said.

The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg, they said, adding no one has lodged any complaint in this matter.

The actor, who was hospitalised after the accident, is out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official said.

Govinda later issued a statement, informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he was alright due to his fans’ affection and God’s blessings.

CM Shinde said, "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery." "I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones," he said.

"We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health," the chief minister said.

Govind has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films, including "Coolie No 1", "Hero No 1", "Dulhe Raja", "Saajan Chale Sasural", and "Partner".

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.