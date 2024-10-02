Govinda's revolver accident: Actor moved to normal ward, says family

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Govinda is fine and has been shifted to a normal ward, his family said on Wednesday, a day after the actor was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off.

The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital.

Sharing a health update with the reporters, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for a speedy discharge.

"Papa is getting better, God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers. He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward; everything is good now. He's healthy and happy. Please continue praying for him. He will be discharged very soon. He's been given drips and antibiotics, and we're hoping for a speedy discharge," Tina said.

Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife said the actor is fine and asked his fans not to panic.

"Govinda sir is fine today. He will be moved to the normal ward today. He will be discharged tomorrow or day after. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered. So many people are praying for him, he has such a massive fan following. I'd like to tell fans please don't panic. He will start dancing in a few months," she told reporters.

Govinda, known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja" and "Partner", was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport. Sunita was in Jaipur and returned to Mumbai after finding out about the incident.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

Mumbai crime branch personnel met the actor and enquired about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got 8-10 stitches.

Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, later issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed.

"I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the "Hero No 1" actor and a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in the audio message. PTI COR SSG RDS RB RB