Govinda's revolver accident: Actor to be moved to normal ward today, says wife Sunita

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Govinda is fine and will be moved to a normal ward on Wednesday, said his wife Sunita Ahuja, a day after the actor sustained an injury in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off.

The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

Talking to reporters here, Sunita thanked Govinda's fans for their prayers and asked them not to panic.

"Govinda sir is fine today. He will be moved to the normal ward today. He will be discharged tomorrow or day after. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered.

"So many people are praying for him, he has such a massive fan following. I'd like to tell fans please don't panic. He will start dancing in a few months," she said.

Govinda, known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja" and "Partner", was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

Earlier, the Mumbai crime branch personnel met the actor and enquired about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got 8-10 stitches.

Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, later issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed.

"I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the "Hero No 1" actor and a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in the audio message. PTI COR RDS RB