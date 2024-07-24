Govt issues stamp to honour legendary singer Mukesh on 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday issued commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary singer Mukesh, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

The stamp was unveiled at a function hosted here by the Ministry of Culture at the Akashwani Bhawan.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was the chief guest at the event, paid heartfelt tribute to the singer, recalling his monumental contribution to the Indian music and his enduring legacy, the ministry said in a statement.

The commemorative stamp marks his 100th birth anniversary, it said.

"The unveiling ceremony of the commemorative stamp symbolises our deep respect and admiration for Mukesh's remarkable career and unforgettable voice. It is a momentous occasion, celebrating not just his centenary but also immortalizing his profound impact on the music industry," Shekhawat said.

The evening was filled with a mesmerising musical tribute featuring a performance by Mukesh's son, Nitin Mukesh.

The melodies resonated with guests, evoking nostalgia and celebrating the golden era of music that Mukesh so beautifully embodied. Mukesh's songs were not mere notes, they were stories woven into melodies that spoke directly to the human experience, it said. PTI KND KSS KSS