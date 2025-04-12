Graham Norton to appear in 'Doctor Who' series

Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) Television host Graham Norton will feature in the 15th season of "Doctor Who" series.

Starring Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role of Time Lord, the series, which is slated to release on Saturday, also stars Varada Sethu as nurse Belinda Chandra.

Norton will appear in the episode themed around the Eurovision Song Contest, according to the BBC.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said Norton's appearance is not just a cameo. "And it's not just a cameo. He has a whole plot twist all to himself," he said.

Titled "The Interstellar Song Contest", the episode will air on BBC on May 17 and also features Rylan Clark.

The show is directed by Alex Pillai, Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Ben A Williams, and Makalla McPherson.