'Gram Chikitsalay' to stream on Prime Video from May 9

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) "Gram Chikitsalay", an upcoming drama series featuring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 9, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, "Gram Chikitsalay" is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey.

The series follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre. It also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Prime Video shared the news on its Instagram handle. "BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9," read the caption.

"Gram Chikitsalay" is produced under The Viral Fever (TVF). ATR ATR