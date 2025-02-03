Grammy Awards 2025: A complete list of winners

Los Angeles: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and many more are Grammy winners.
Beyoncé won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for “Cowboy Carter.” She entered Sunday’s Grammys with a leading 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
Lamar won several awards, including record of the year and song of the year, thanks to his diss track “Not Like Us.”
Carpenter won the day’s first award — at the early Premiere Ceremony — best pop solo performance for “Espresso.” The Beatles won best rock performance for their artificial intelligence-assisted track, “Now and Then.”
During the main telecast, Doechii won her first Grammy, becoming only the third woman to ever win best rap album. Roan won the new artist award.
Comedian Trevor Noah served as telecast host for a fifth consecutive year. Justin Trantor hosted the Premiere Ceremony.
The Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can view on demand.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Album of the year
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
Song of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Record of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Die with a Smile,’' Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Von dutch,” Charli xcx
Best Rap Album
“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii
Best Rap Song
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Performance
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best R&B Performance
“Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long
Best R&B Album
“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“That’s You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
(Tie)
“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge)
“So Glad to Know You,” Avery Sunshine
Best Dance Electronic Album
“BRAT,” Charli xcx
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then,” the Beatles
Best Rock Album
“Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones
Best Remixed Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song
“American Dreaming,’' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters
Best Americana Album
“Trail of Flowers,’' Sierra Ferrell
Best Bluegrass Album
“Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings
Best Folk Album
“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“More Than This,’' CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist
“Heart of a Human,’' DOE
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Church,’' Cory Henry
Best Country Album
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II MOST WANTED,’' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song
“The Architect,’' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Music Video
“American Symphony”
Best American Roots Performance
“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster
Best Latin Pop Album
“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira
Best Música Urbana Album
“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carin León
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Reggae Album
“Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists
Best Global Music Performance
“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar
Best African Music Performance
“Love Me JeJe,” Tems
Best Alternative Music Album
“All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Producer of the year, classical
Elaine Martone
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
“Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys. (AP)