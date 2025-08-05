Grammy winner Ricky Kej celebrates birthday with new spiritual song

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej has released a spiritual song "We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)" to celebrate his birthday.

The singer, who turned 44 on Tuesday, shared the new song on Instagram on Monday with the caption, "Happy Birthday to me!! Thrilled to release 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on my special day! A 2-year journey, filmed at various sacred sites.. This music video celebrates Unity in Diversity, highlighting the shared essence of all spiritual paths. If you resonate with the message, I'd be grateful if you'd share it on your socials." The artist was part of "GANDHI: Mantras of Compassion" which assembled 200 Indian artists to celebrate the Mahatma and philosophy of non violence which was released on July 14.

The musician collaborated with BRIT award nominated cellist Tina Guo and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi for the tribute. PTI SMR BK BK