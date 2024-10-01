Grammy-winners Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia to hold multi-city tour next year

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Tabla and bansuri will meet bass and banjo as a multi-city musical tour, 'As We Speak', featuring Grammy-winning maestros Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, is set to captivate audiences in January 2025 with the seamless fusion of diverse musical influences.

The one-of-a-kind quartet, scheduled to perform in Bengaluru (January 4) , Hyderabad (January 5), Mumbai (January 10), and New Delhi (January 11); have collectively garnered 31 prestigious awards for their virtuosity and novelty, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'.

"India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz, and to create something truly unique and inspiring.

"Collaborating with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences,” said tabla wizard Hussain in a statement.

Acclaimed flautist Chaurasia hopes that their music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music.

"Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience,” he added.

Banjo legend Fleck said he has always been fascinated by Indian classical music.

"India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences," he added.

The Asia Pacific tour is organized and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions and Panache Media. The tickets for the concert are available for purchase on BookMyShow.