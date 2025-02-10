Grand museum dedicated to Marathi cinema to come up at Kolhapur Film City

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Monday said a grand museum will soon be established in Kolhapur Film City to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Marathi cinema.

It will house invaluable memorabilia from the golden era of cinema, including important documents, old films, movie posters, cameras, costumes and scripts. he said in a statement.

Shelar was speaking at a meeting held at the ministry regarding the Kolhapur Film City Corporation's board of directors.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Vikas Kharge, along with other senior officials, were present.

"This museum will safeguard Marathi cinema's glorious legacy and educate both older and younger generations about its rich history," Shelar said.

He highlighted the importance of promoting cultural tourism, adding that short documentary films should be created and shared on social media to showcase this heritage.

To ensure the smooth functioning of Kolhapur Film City Corporation, Shelar announced that necessary posts would be filled through appropriate mechanisms.

He also recommended appointing architects with expertise in the film industry through external sources and suggested seeking assistance from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) for these appointments.