Grateful to have 'Munjya' in my filmography: Sharvari

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Actor Sharvari, known for "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye", says being part of the upcoming horror comedy "Munjya" is a "huge validation" for her craft.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, "Munjya" is set in the same universe as the banner's earlier horror comedies "Stree" and "Bhediya".

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Marathi films "Mauli" and "Zombivli". It will hit the screens on June 7.

Sharvari said she is fortunate to have been chosen to be a part of this franchise by Vijan.

"For him to have believed in me, is a huge validation for my craft. I'm extremely proud of 'Munjya' and I'm grateful to have this film in my filmography. The horror-verse has huge stars of our industry and I'm honoured to be a part of this universe. I wish Munjya's world meets the worlds of Stree & Bhediya in due course of time. I'm secretly praying for that to happen soon," the actor said in a statement.

"Without giving out too much, I would like to say that I'm a big surprise factor of the film which will be revealed by the makers in due course of time. I'm hoping I shock and awe people and win their hearts with this film," she added.

"Munjya" also stars Abhay Verma of "The Family Man" fame, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. A Maddock Films Production, "Munjya" is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Sharvari will also be seen in action drama "Vedaa", which releases in July.