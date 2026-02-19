GRR Martin's 'Game of Thrones: The Mad King' play to be staged at Royal Shakespeare Theatre

London, Feb 19 (PTI) George R R Martin's long-awaited play "Game of Thrones: The Mad King", which brings back familiar characters of Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Jaime Lannister, will have its world premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this year.

The project is based on Martin’s novels and is adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, The story chronicles the fateful Tourney at Harrenhal that led to Robert Baratheon's Rebellion and the downfall of House Targaryen.

In a statement, shared by the Hollywood Reporter, Martin said it was a matter of honour to see the play staged at the famed venue as Shakespeare has been an constant source of inspiration for him.

“When I first wrote Game of Thrones, I never imagined that it would be anything other than a book,” wrote Martin, who serves as the project’s creator and executive producer.

“It was a place for my imagination to exist without limits. To my great surprise, it was adapted for a series and viewers have been able to enter the world of my imagination through the medium of television. For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement. Theatre offers something unique. A place for mine and the audience’s imagination to meet and hopefully create something magical.” The author said the Royal Shakespeare Company was the obvious choice when thinking about putting a "Game of Thrones" story on the stage.

"Shakespeare is the greatest name in English literature, and his plays have been a constant source of inspiration to me and my writing. Not only that, he faced similar challenges in how to put a battle on stage, so we are in good company. It will be thrilling to watch the events of this new play unfold in a live environment. Duncan’s masterful script honours the world completely, and I am so excited for both fans of the series, and perhaps people who have never picked up one of my books, to experience this new story in a theatre.” Macmillan, who has adapted the story and director Cooke, in a joint statement, said the play is prequel and taking place over a decade before the events of "Game of Thrones".

"George’s storytelling is Shakespearean in its scale and its themes — dynastic struggle, ambition, rebellion, madness, prophecy, ill-fated love. From the beginning, Shakespeare’s histories and tragedies have been our primary reference for the ambition of this production, so the RSC feels like a natural home.” PTI BK BK BK