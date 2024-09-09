'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillan announces pregnancy

Los Angeles: Actor Karen Gillan, best known for playing Nebula in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, is expecting her first child with husband and "Saturday Night Live" writer-actor Nick Kocher.

Gillan debuted her baby bump at the red carpet of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival which screened her latest film "The Life of Chuck", reported People magazine.

The 36-year-old was spotted wearing a neon yellow bodycon dress that highlighted her baby bump as she posed for the cameras smiling throughout.

She attended the photo call alongside co-stars including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston and author Stephen King at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private over the years, but Kocher has still joined Gillan for several public events, including the premiere of the series "Catch-22 in 2019". Gillan and Kocher, 38, tied the knot in 2022 in a secret wedding in her native Scotland.