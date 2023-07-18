'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to start streaming on Disney­+ Hotstar from Aug 2

Mumbai: Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

The blockbuster movie, which released in theatres on May 5, will be available for streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will see the band of misfits -- Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Groot (Vin Diesel)-- settling into life on Knowhere, a fictional location that serves as an interdimensional crossroads and scientific observatory in Marvel Comics.

The film also stars Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt are executive producers.