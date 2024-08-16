Guj CM congratulates 'Kutch Express' team for bagging three national awards

Ahmedabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday congratulated the producers, directors and actors of the Gujarati movie "Kutch Express", which won three categories at the 70th National Film Awards.

The movie, directed by Viral Shah and produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh, has won three prizes in the National Film Awards announced on Friday.

As per a release, "Kutch Express" won the award for best feature film promoting national and social values, designer Niki Joshi won the trophy for best costume design, and Manasi Parekh clinched the best actress prize.

"Kutch Express" is based on the plot of promoting local handicrafts produced by organisations run by rural women, and this was a reason why it was chosen for the award of best feature film promoting national and social values, the release said.

The chief minister said winning three National Awards is truly a remarkable event in the history of Gujarati films.

He wished that more Gujarati films with thought-provoking plots and excellent casts would continue to be produced.

Regional cinema dominated the National Film Awards announced on Friday, with the best feature film prize going to the Malayalam movie "Aattam: The Play", and Rishabh Shetty bagging the award for best actor for the Kannada hit "Kantara".

The best actress prize was shared by Nithya Menen for the Tamil film "Thiruchitrambalam", and Parekh for "Kutch Express". PTI COR PJT ARU