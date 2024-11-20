Gujarat CM watches Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', praises it

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday watched the just released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in the state, and praised the movie.

The CM watched the movie at a multiplex in Ahmedabad city along with veteran Bollywood star Jitendra, the movie's actress Riddhi Dogra and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, said an official release.

After watching 'The Sabarmati Report', Patel as well as other dignitaries praised the movie, applauded its makers and the star cast for their performance, it said.

The Vikrant Massey-starrer film, which hit theatres on November 15, is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the leaders who have praised the movie, said the release.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people, mostly kar sevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station, triggering widespread riots in Gujarat.

The film has been declared tax-free in a clutch of BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. PTI PJT PD RSY