Gujarat HC lifts stay on release of 'Maharaj, debut film of Aamir Khan's son

Ahmedabad, June 21 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay to the release of "Maharaj", debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, observing that there is nothing derogatory in the movie and it does not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged.

The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen had on June 13 given an interim stay to the release of the movie on the OTT platform.

In her order on Friday, the judge noted that the movie has been certified by CBFC and it does not target the sect.