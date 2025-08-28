Gujarat to host Filmfare Awards 2025; tourism corporation inks MoU with Times Group firm

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The prestigious Filmfare Awards ceremony will be held in Gujarat for a second year in a row in 2025 with the state government saying the high-profile event will serve as a platform to highlight Gujarat's rich, diverse attractions and also boost local economy.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for hosting the Filmfare Awards 2025, its 70th edition, in Gujarat was signed by the state government's tourism corporation with the organising firm, Worldwide Media (WWM), on Thursday, said an official release.

This is the second consecutive year when the Filmfare Awards -- which honour artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi film industry -- will be organised in the western state. Gujarat hosted the awards ceremony for the first time in 2024 (at GIFT City, Gandhinagar).

The MoU between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) and WWM was signed in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Managing Director of The Times Group, Vineet Jain.

WWM, India’s leading entertainment and lifestyle content company, is part of The Times Group.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vikrant Massey were also present at the signing ceremony, said the release.

Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry and hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, noted the CM at the MoU signing event.

On the occasion, Patel also unveiled the iconic Filmfare Trophy - the Black Lady.

The CM highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Gujarat has received a new direction in economic, social, and cultural development, making it a preferred destination for entertainment investments.

Hosting the prestigious Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat will not only boost the local economy and generate employment, but also encourage purchase and sale of domestic products, fulfilling the PM's call for 'Vocal for Local' and reinforcing the adoption of indigenous goods and services, the release quoted the CM as saying.

Patel emphasised that hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards will serve as a milestone, showcasing Gujarat's tourism legacy and heritage to the world.

He opined that Gujarat is also emerging as a major centre for the concert economy, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, having a seating capacity of one lakh, proving the city's capability to host mega events.

The awards ceremony will serve as a platform to highlight Gujarat's rich and diverse attractions to both national and international audiences, including the White Desert of Kutch, Sabarmati Ashram, Somnath, Dwarka (both temple towns), Gir National Park, the Statue of Unity, and Shivrajpur Beach (Dwarka), he stressed.

To ensure successful hosting of the prestigious event, the state government and local authorities will invest in improving infrastructure, transport, and hospitality facilities, Patel said.

These development initiatives will not only support the awards ceremony but also strengthen Gujarat's tourism infrastructure, making the state an even more attractive destination for visitors in the long term, the CM affirmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Times Group MD Vineet Jain expressed gratitude on behalf of the organisation to the state government and its citizens for their support for the event under the leadership of CM Patel.

With the return of the awards to the state, he maintained, Gujarat has become a confluence of culture and entertainment, opening new opportunities in both the film and tourism sectors.

For over 70 years, the Filmfare Awards have celebrated the best in Indian cinema, and Gujarat's association with this legacy further highlights its progressive vision, Jain stated. PTI PJT PD RSY