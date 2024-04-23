Gujarati film 'Kasoombo' to release in Hindi

New Delhi: Production banner Pen Studios is set to release critically acclaimed Gujarati blockbuster “Kasoombo” in Hindi in theatres nationwide on May 3.

Directed by Vijaygiri Bava, the film is a historical drama set in the 13th century.

Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said he is looking forward to the release of "Kasoombo" across India.

“This film is not merely entertainment; it is a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our ancestors, whose stories continue to inspire us today,” Gada said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Pen Studios for their unwavering support in bringing this vision to life,” Bava added.

Pen Marudhar will distribute the film as an all-India release, the makers said.