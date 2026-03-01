Gujarati film 'Laalo- Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate' to release on SonyLIV on March 6

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) After a successful theatrical run, the Gujarati-language film, "Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate”, is set to make its digital debut on March 6 on streaming platform SonyLIV.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, "Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate" turned to be the first Gujarati film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Sakhiya said he is thrilled about the OTT release of the film and is hoping it will continue to touch the hearts of audiences.

"The love we received in theatres was far beyond anything we had imagined. In many ways, life changed for everyone who was part of this journey. As the film now moves closer to its OTT release.

"I feel immense gratitude towards Laalo (Krishna) and my audience for showing us this next path. What began as a small, rooted story is now ready to become a part of homes across the country, and that is truly humbling for all of us," the director said in a statement.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in the lead. PTI KKP ATR ATR