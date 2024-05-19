'Gullak' season four to premiere on June 7

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Season four of the popular family drama series "Gullak" will premiere on June 7 on SonyLIV, the streamer announced on Sunday.

The show, created by TVF, is directed by Shreyansh Pandey. The upcoming season of "Gullak" will see series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar reprise their respective roles.

According to the makers, this season each member of the Mishra family is ready take on a new journey in their life.

"The trailer shows a sweet and enduring face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra household.

"As Santosh, Shanti, Anu, and Aman face new challenges in their new phase of life, be a part of their story with ‘Naye Hisse…Naye Kisse’ of season four," read the official synopsis.

Khan, who plays the patriarch Santosh Mishra in the series, said being a part of "Gullak" feels like going back to his roots and family.

"Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better.

"I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us," Khan said in a statement.

Actor Helly Shah is the new addition to the cast this season.

The first season of "Gullak" premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2021 and third season in 2022. PTI RDS RDS RDS