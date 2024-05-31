Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap starring in Disney+ Hotstar's new action drama series 'Bad Cop'

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced "Bad Cop", an action drama series headlined by actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Described as a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, the show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows such as "India's Got Talent" and "Indian Idol".

"Bad Cop" is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Devaiah as Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Kashyap), a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships.

"I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain.

"I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own. Being directed by Aditya Datt was a great experience and collaborating with partners like Disney+ Hotstar and Fremantle India was incredible," Kashyap said in a statement.

Devaiah said the new show is an "out-and-out entertainer" that gave him a chance to play a "massy-entertaining kind of cop".

"The action was a bit tough, particularly the running, which challenged me because I'm not used to doing action and I'm not physically built for it. Overall it was fun working with Fremantle India and Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, it was enjoyable to perform with Anurag, who had only directed and produced my films earlier, but it was fun to do scenes and action with him.

"It was a great moment for me because I never expected to be acting with him. I'm curious to see how people will enjoy my version of a filmy cop. Hopefully, it's fun for the viewers as well, so I'm very eager to know their reactions," he added.

Written by Rensil D'Silva, "Bad Cop" also features Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles. PTI RB RB