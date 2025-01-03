Gulshan Devaiah, Namita Dubey on exploring gender roles in Jhansi Ka Rajkumar: It's done with humour

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Gulshan Devaiah and Namita Dubey believe their film "Jhansi Ka Rajkumar" is a fun exploration of gender stereotypes in small town India.

Advertisment

In the movie, Devaiah plays Rajkumar, a stay-at-home father-husband and his wife, Devayani essayed by “Aspirants” fame Dubey, is the breadwinner with a government job.

“It’s a film about a young family, who are sort of uprooted from where they are from and they move to Jhansi from Delhi. They discover some good things as well as the consequences of relocating to a new place like the man not having a job. So, he's a house husband which is not necessarily a bad thing but that depends on how one can deal with it,” Devaiah told PTI in an interview.

Dubey said the movie explores how gender roles are viewed in small town India with a dash of humour.

Advertisment

“Theme-wise, it shows how the gender roles are swapped. Like, when a woman is working in a small town and the man is at home, the comedy and tension drives from that. It’s done in an entertaining way, with a dash of humour.

"There are a lot of characters that add a lot of drama. It’s a simple story but it deals with themes like gender roles in smaller towns, working people, and having agency as a woman.” “Jhansi Ka Rajkumar”, directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, is streaming on Waves, a digital streaming platform developed by Prasar Bharati.

Citing the example of popular Hindi films “Singham” and “Badhaai Do”, Devaiah said the two leading men in the movies, Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao have portrayed varied versions of masculinity.

Advertisment

“In a film like ‘Singham’, he (Devgn) is a cop and there is a certain kind of masculinity. It's very entertaining, I enjoy it. But is that the only idea of masculinity? Perhaps not because there are so many other ways that masculinity is defined in many other movies.

Devaiah said films made by Zoya Akhtar portray masculinity in a more nuanced manner.

"If you look at the men in her films, like Ranveer Singh in ‘Gully Boy’, it's far more nuanced, there are more layers to the man,” he added.

Advertisment

The outline of “Jhansi Ka Rajkumar” may seem similar to that of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s 2016 romantic-comedy “Ki & Ka” but they both deal with the story of a house husband in a different manner, Dubey said.

“Gender is a social construct, we’ve certain things in our mind that a man has to be a provider and a woman has to be a nurturer. We are kind of trying to challenge that in a film because that's what socially we've been taught and that's what we are trying to challenge.

"And in ‘Ki & Ka’ they were also challenging the same thing. We’ve got a different sort of entertainment in this film from ‘Ki & Ka’. But the premise is kind of similar,” Dubey said. PTI KKP BK BK