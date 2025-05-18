Guns N' Roses rekindles nostalgia at Mumbai live concert

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses, who returned to India after 12 years with a live concert, treated fans to an energetic show in Mumbai that resonated deeply with audiences of all ages.

The American group -- comprising vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus and and Richard Fortus, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, drummer Isaac Carpenter, and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese -- took on the stage around 7 pm at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

Post Operation Sindoor, this was the first major concert by international artists, which saw thousands of people across age groups, especially the middle aged and elderly, queuing up as early as 3 pm at the venue.

Guns N' Roses performed continuously for over 3 hours and belted out over 25 songs, including classics such as "Welcome to the Jungle", "It's So Easy", "Pretty Tied Up", "Yesterday", "November Rain", and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door".

Fans beat the financial city's humidity to catch a glimpse of the rock band performing their childhood favourite songs as they turned up in huge numbers with hand fans and portable fans.

Many cheered and clapped, with some even dancing to their cherished tracks. Among them was a spirited 68-year-old woman from Bengaluru.

"'November Rain' and 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' have been my childhood favourites. I have no inhibitions dancing to the songs that I love. It's my way of expressing my love for them," she said.

Two cousins, one from Bengaluru and another from Kolkata, said they thoroughly enjoyed the concert and that it was worth traveling the miles.

Unlike other notable artists and bands like Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin of Coldplay band, Maroon 5, and Shawn Mendes, who interacted with their fans throughout the concert, Guns N' Roses frontman Rose chose to entertain simply through music.

"I'm having a nice time, hope you are having it too," the vocalist said to the crowd, who had gathered from different parts of the country including cities like New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Towards the end, Slash took off his jacket and ring and threw them in the audience bay, something for lucky fans to remember him by.

Even so, the concert was not free from criticism.

The event was produced and promoted in India by BookMyShow, which issued advisories for the rainy weather, permitting raincoats but banning umbrellas and regulating power banks for safety.

Some people complained about the poor infrastructure and arrangement at the venue.

"They (organisers) could have arranged something as basic as water and food properly. The water available through cans at the counter was awful in taste. In most places, they ran out of food. Besides, they could've installed some fans or done some alternative arrangement to deal with Mumbai's humidity," an attendee said.

Another one lamented about the lack of transport facility in and around the venue.

"It took us almost 45 to 55 minutes to reach the main road, we covered the same distance even while entering the venue. They should have arranged a transport facility at least for older people like us," said a couple in their late 50s, who came for the concert along with their two teenage daughters.

The Indian rock band Girish and the Chronicles opened the concert.