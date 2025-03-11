Guns N' Roses is returning to India after 13 years wil concert in Mumbai on May 17

New Delhi: Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is returning to India after a hiatus of 13 years with a live concert in Mumbai.

The American group will be on stage with their full squad Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar) at the concert on May 17 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Guns N' Roses, known for 1980s chartbusters like "Sweet Child O' Mine", "November Rain", "Paradise City", "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Don't Cry", last performed in India in 2012.

The band will take the stage in Mumbai as part of their Asia tour with iconic hits and an unforgettable live performance in 2025.

According to a press release, general on-sale of tickets for the Guns N' Roses India 2025 Tour will go live starting on March 19 at 4 pm IST on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said the company has always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map.

"Growing up, Guns N’ Roses was a huge part of my musical journey as well. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live.

"Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history. We can't wait for Indian fans to experience their electrifying performance live in Mumbai," Makhija said in a statement.

Guns N' Roses 2025 India Tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.