Gurmeet Choudhary makes singing debut for the title track of 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has made his singing debut with "Commander Karan Saxena", a new series from Disney+Hotstar where he plays the lead role.

The actor, 40, who stars as a RAW agent in the series, has lent his voice for the title track of the show.

"I was truly overwhelmed with pride while singing the title track. When Rajeshwar sir (producer of Commander Karan Saxena) asked me to sing the title track, I was a bit skeptical because I hadn’t sung before," the actor said in a press release.

"I feel I have played my part now by giving a small tribute from my side to the heroes of our nation. It was surreal singing for the first time and going out of my comfort zone." Amit Khan, the writer of the character and the song said, “I am primarily a storyteller. But I have also had a habit of writing poems since childhood. However, as I gradually became famous as a thriller writer, the publication of my poems took a back seat.

"Gurmeet Choudhary has lent his voice to my lyrics in this rap song from the 'Commander Karan Saxena' series. He has sung this rap song brilliantly, like a trained singer. He truly is a man of versatile talents." Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series is produced by Keylight Productions and also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles. The series released on July 8 and is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The music of the title track has been composed by Bharat-Saurabh.