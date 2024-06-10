Gurmeet Choudhary's 'Commander Karan Saxena' to stream from July 8

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Disney+ Hostar's upcoming action series "Commander Karan Saxena", starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in the lead, is set to stream from July 8 on the platform.

The story is centered around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner Keylight Productions and is written by Amit Khan.

Wagle, who has directed projects like "Bandh Nylon Che" and "Chakwa", said it's a story that "every Indian will enjoy".

"With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged. Gurmeet Choudhary’s portrayal of Karan Saxena brings depth and intensity to a character that audiences will find both heroic and relatable." "Our aim has always been to captivate audiences with compelling narratives, and we are honored to bring Amit Khan’s iconic character to life. We are thrilled about our collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and are stoked to bring this story to life,” Nair added.

The makers have also released the teaser of the series on Monday. PTI ATR ATR BK BK