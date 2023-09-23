Guru Randhawa signs with international talent agency CAA

Mumbai: Popular singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has signed with the US-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for international representation.

The singer, who started his career as an independent musician in the early 2000s, is known for his Punjabi and Bollywood chartbuster songs such as "Same Girl", "Patola" and "Lahore".

"More than anything, I'm grateful to be associated with an international agency. This is going to facilitate a greater global reach for our Indian music, ensuring that we are heard by every ear.

"It will make our music more accessible to audiences worldwide, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this step," Randhawa said in a statement. The 32-year-old singer has won awards such as track of the year and best male act. He has also collaborated with popular American rapper Pitbull on the song "Slowly Slowly".