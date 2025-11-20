'Gustaakh Ishq' like hot chocolate in winter, was craving for role like this: Vijay Varma

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) After a series of negative roles, actor Vijay Varma's heart was craving for something different. And then came along "Gustaakh Ishq", a sweet love story he hopes will remind people of lightness, sun and hot chocolate in winters.

Varma, who has made a mark in films such as "Pink" and "Gully Boy" as well as the show "Dahaad", wants a filmography like Al Pacino or his "Gustaakh Ishq" co-star Naseeruddin Shah.

And he is well on his way there with his recent projects "Kaalkoot", "Jaane Jaan" and "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", which saw him step away from straight-up villain roles. His latest film "Gustaakh Ishq" has him playing a budding poet who falls for his teacher's daughter.

"It is a nice contrast for me and for my audience to see me in a completely different light. Every artist has a pursuit to tap all the material they have, to explore their full potential. When this came, I thought it was a sweet story. Someone told me, 'This is a perfect film for winters’," Varma told PTI.

"The chill of December to February, the lightness, with a little sun, a hot cup of tea, this is that film. It is like a hot chocolate in nice cold weather. I felt the same while shooting, even though it was very cold," the 39-year-old added. The actor said he can already see a shift in the way people are talking about his role in the movie, which marks the production debut of designer Manish Malhotra. It is directed by Vibhu Puri and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

The lyrics are by Gulzar and the music by Vishal Bhardwaj. Varma is happy that people already love the songs.

The actor said they shot in Amritsar, Punjab, Patiala and Old Delhi in peak winters and it took him some time to adjust to the cold.

"But my heart was craving for a role like this, and my heart was craving to collaborate with such warm, poetic makers. Only the audience can tell what happens next, but I am very hopeful and excited." The pursuit is to show versatility and the attempt to live the part fully, he said.

"When you look at Al Pacino in ‘Scent of a Woman’, and when you look at him in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ or in ‘Scarface’ or ‘Godfather’, as an actor, he is so fulfilled because he's got to play out every fantasy of his...

"My schooling has been from Naseeruddin Shah to Al Pacino, to Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. You can't tell one character in their entire filmography who is not flawed. They don't go for straight up boring characters. I find greys very interesting in life. And that has been the pursuit. I feel even romance is not all white or black, it is also grey." "Gustaakh Ishq" also gives the actor a chance to again share screen space with his idol Naseeruddin Shah after "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack". Varma said he considers himself an Ekalavya to Shah's Dronacharaya because he didn't have "the fortune of getting him as one of the teachers at the class".

Recalling his FTII days, Varma said, "I found out that he's conducting a class for another batch. So, I showed up there and I said ‘I want to sit in your class’ and he said ‘This is the kind of class meant for other people. If you join, their rhythm will get disrupted’. So I sat outside and I waited. But I've been watching his work and learning a great deal. I moved to Bombay in 2008 and I have not missed a single play of his at Prithivi (Theatre).

"It's my fortune to share such a deep intimate relationship on screen with him in this film. Through the course of the film, we also came closer and became friends. He's somebody who calls me occasionally. Recently, he called me and said, 'I saw one of your ads. I didn't find your performance very good in it. Your motivation to sell the water didn't feel convincing'." He is also looking forward to the theatrical release of "Gustaakh Ishq" on November 28. It will be his first film to release on the big screen after a long time. "I've been busy and I've had a lot of releases but it's all been on the streaming for the last four-five years. So, I'm returning to the theatre and as a leading man. It is a significant moment for me and I want all my fans and all my viewers who have been showering me with so much love to flock to theatres and encourage me to do better," Varma said.