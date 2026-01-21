Guwahati Asian Film Fest from Thursday, 26 movies to be screened

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) The second edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) will commence on Thursday, with 26 regional, national and international films from across 10 Asian countries to be screened, organisers said.

In a statement, the GAFF on Wednesday said that the opening film will be Uzbekistan's 'Sunday', directed by Shokir Kholikov.

Apart from this, the opening day will also feature Japanese film 'S', directed by Masahiro Ota, having its India premiere at the festival. Along with that, 'An Evening Ballad' by Bishal Swargiary in the Indian Showcase (non-competition) section will be screened during the day.

GAFF Festival Director (honorary) Monita Borgohain said, "GAFF 2026 promises to be bigger and better, continuing its celebration of the rich diversity of Asian cinema, with more filmmakers from outside the region joining the event." The overwhelming response the festival received from film lovers during our first edition inspired the organisers to plan an even grander second edition, she added.

Over the next four days, GAFF 2026 will showcase films from Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Iran, Kazakhstan and China.

Alongside international selections, the festival will also present films from across India with screenings in multiple languages such as Marathi, Bajjika, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Nepali, Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, Mising, Manipuri and Bengali, highlighting the linguistic diversity of the region and the country.

In addition to film screenings, GAFF 2026 will feature a series of masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by filmmakers, critics and industry professionals from India and other Asian countries, the statement said.

"GAFF 2026 promises a rich and diverse showcase of Asian and Indian cinema, as the organisers curate selections from over 200 film submissions, including 90 entries from outside India. Positioned as the only Asian film festival of its kind in this part of the country, it has carved a unique space in India's cultural landscape by bringing Asian cinema to the Northeast," it added.

GAFF 2026 is being organised by Trending Now Media (TNM) with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.