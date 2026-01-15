Guwahati Asian Film Festival announces lifetime achievement honour for actor Bishnu Kharghoria

Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) Veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria, known for his performances in films such as ‘Xagoroloi Bohudoor’, ‘Firingoti’ and ‘Kollol’, will be conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Honour' by the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026 in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, the organisers said.

"Kharghoria’s contribution to Indian cinema, especially to Assamese films, is profound and timeless. His performances reflect rare integrity, emotional depth and an unwavering commitment to the craft. We are honoured to celebrate a life dedicated to cinema," festival director Monita Borgohain said on Thursday.

Instituted as an annual honour, the award celebrates artistes whose body of work has significantly shaped cinematic culture and inspired generations.

It will be presented during the second edition of GAFF 2026, which will be held here from January 22 to 25.

The festival is being organised by Trending Now Media, with support from the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

A towering presence in Indian and particularly Assamese cinema, Kharghoria is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation.

He began his film career with ‘Bristi’ in 1974 and went on to build an illustrious career spanning several decades.

He delivered numerous memorable performances in landmark films such as ‘Kollol’ (1978), ‘Firingoti’ (1992), ‘Xagoroloi Bohudoor’ (1995) and ‘Pokhi’ (1998), among many others.

His received the National Film Award (Special Mention) for ‘Xagoroloi Bohudoor’ and again for ‘Baandhon’ in 2012.

Kharghoria also won the Best Actor Award at the Singapore International Film Festival in 1996 for 'Xagoroloi Bohudoor'.