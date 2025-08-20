Guy Pearce eyes Rupert Murdoch role in upcoming biopic ‘Ink’

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) Actor Guy Pearce is reportedly in talks to play media mogul Rupert Murdoch in filmmaker Danny Boyle’s upcoming biographical film “Ink”.

“Sinners” star Jack O’Connell is also in discussion to play Larry Lamb, the late editor of “The Sun”, a UK-based tabloid, Deadline reported.

Based on the play of the same name by James Graham, the production was brought to Broadway, where it received two Tony awards, and much critical acclaim.

The film will chronicle Murdoch’s purchase of “The Sun” in 1969, when it was a relatively struggling publication. Murdoch hires Lamb to revive the sinking ship.

Pearce is known for starring in notable films, including Christopher Nolan’s “Memento” and the crime-thriller “L.A. Confidential”. The Australian actor also received an Oscar nomination this year for his supporting role in “The Brutalist”.

O’Connell, who has collaborated with Boyle this year on “28 Years Later”, is noted for his key role in Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster horror “Sinners”.

An established director, Boyle has developed numerous acclaimed films including “Trainspotting”, “28 Years Later” and “Slumdog Millionaire”. StudioCanal is set to produce the film.

"Ink" is slated to begin production this October.