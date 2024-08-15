Guy Ritchie's series 'The Gentlemen' renewed for season two by Netflix

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix has given a second season order for the series "The Gentlemen" from filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Ritchie will return to direct. He is writing the screenplay with Matthew Read.

The show, starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings, is a spin-off of the 2019 film of the same name by Ritchie.

The action comedy-crime drama follows the story of aristocratic Eddie (James) who inherits his family estate only to discover it's secretly a massive weed empire.

"The Gentlemen" debuted on Netflix in March this year to positive reviews from critics.

The show is produced by UK's Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax Television, with Ritchie, Will Gould, Read, and Frith Tiplady executive producing. PTI RB RB RB