Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothee Chalamet's upcoming movie with Josh Safdie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in filmmaker Josh Safdie's upcoming film with studio A24.

Titled "Marty Supreme", the film will see Chalamet playing the role of the ping pong player Marty Reisman. It is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who are also producing the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming movie will mark Paltrow’s first on-screen role since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame".

Marty Reisman was an American table tennis player and author. He was the 1958 and 1960 US Men's singles champion and also hard bat champion in the 1997 US. He died in December 2012.

The project reunites Safdie with A24, the banner that produced his earlier movies “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time”, which he co-directed with brother Benny.

Paltrow is best known for her Academy Award-winning role in “Shakespeare in Love” as well as movies such as “Sliding Doors”, “Emma”, “Se7en”, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” “Proof” and “The Royal Tenenbaums”.

She played the role of Pepper Potts in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starting from "Iron Man" in 2008.