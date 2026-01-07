Gwyneth Paltrow says she was fired from a movie after her divorce from Chris Martin

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow says she was once fired from a movie after her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as the distributor thought she was "too hot to touch" at the time given the media coverage around their break up.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actor, who is garnering positive reviews for her role as a washed-up former star in "Marty Supreme", told Amy Poehler on her “Good Hang” podcast about the incident.

“I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was like right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. I think the distributor was like, ‘This might be too hot to touch',” Paltrow said.

“So that was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired off. So it was so awesome," he added.

The actor received a lot of bad press for her lengthy blog post announcing the divorce from Martin in 2014 where she referred to their split as "consciously uncouple" and the phrase immediately became viral.

"Say you had had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had had a really nasty divorce. And then you hear this idea that like, it doesn’t have to be done this way. I think the implicit learning is like, ‘Oh, f***. Like, they’re saying I did something wrong'.

"That makes sense to me, like, ‘Oh no, is the inference that I mess someone up.’ Like, that’s not a nice thing to contemplate. So I do understand why it was so personal for people," she said.

In "Marty Supreme", a sports drama directed by Josh Safdie, Paltrow stars alongside Timothee Chalamet, who plays the lead role.

The film is loosely inspired by the life of legendary American table-tennis hustler Marty Reisman. Chalamet plays Marty Reisman, a gifted but abrasive ping-pong prodigy who rises from the gritty, underground hustling scene to national and international fame.