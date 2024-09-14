H Vinoth to direct Vijay's 69th feature film

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Filmmaker H Vinoth will direct the 69th feature film of Tamil superstar Vijay's career, the makers announced on Saturday.

The untitled film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will be Vijay's last before his full-time political entry.

The actor, known for films such as “Leo”, “Mersal”, “Master”, and “Bigil”, launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Vinoth is best known for directing 2017's "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru", starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith -- "Nerkonda Paarvai" (2019), "Valimai" (2022) and "Thunivu" (2023).

Bengaluru-based banner KVN Productions is bankrolling the film, which is their first Tamil project.

The movie will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

"We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial "Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025," the production posted on its official social media handles alongside an announcement poster.

Venkat K Narayana will produce the project for KVN Productions with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N K as co-producers.

Vijay most recently starred in “The Greatest of All Time”, a sci-fi action movie from director Venkat Prabhu. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie was released in theatres in August. PTI RB RB RB