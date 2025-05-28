'Hacks' to return for fifth season

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) "Hacks", the dark comedy series featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, has been renewed for the fifth season.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the Max show has been among the top five on the streamer since the release of the latest season.

Created by Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the show follows a strange professional relationship that develops when a legendary comedian hires a young unemployed writer to liven up her material.

The first season of "Hacks" released in 2021, followed by more seasons in 2022, 2024 and its latest in April.

"Hacks" season 4 also had Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo, along with Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari. PTI ATR ATR ATR