Had little bit of distance with my father, want to break that glass wall with Raha: Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the distance in his relationship with late father Rishi Kapoor, saying that it is something that he does not want repeated in his connection with daughter Raha.

In a video posted on Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom YouTube channel, the actor spoke about legacy, acting and his responsibilities as a husband and father "There was a little bit of distance in my father's relationship with me and not like friendship, that's how that generation was," he said during a conversation with PNG jewellery chairman and MD, Saurabh Gadgil. "It's a life-changing experience, I have been talking about it earlier...With my child, I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants," the actor said.

Ranbir and actor wife Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after an almost two-year battle with leukemia. Ranbir, who is the fourth generation actor in his family that had great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor, admitted that his background made his journey in Bollywood easy.

"I have been given this thing on a platter, there are thousands, millions of talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity and the fact that I am getting this opportunity so easily, I can not take it for granted. I have to work very hard, I have to give my mind, have to be original and that is very important. It's because of that upbringing, I would want to credit a lot of it. I had an understanding when I started working," he said. The actor, who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhasali's "Saawariya" in 2007, shared that he has always treated his legacy as a responsibility because those who came before him have already achieved a lot.

"(They) worked so hard, not to just earn money and respect, but just the kind of human being they were, the legacy they left behind...How they made people happy, how they have changed the society, I think it's a great responsibility that passed on over the years. Like you have to carry forward. And that' what legacy means. It's you give and you get... I didn't feel the pressure eventually, it was always the sense of responsibility," he said. Ranbir said people often talk about the successes of his family but he has seen many ups and downs and failures closely.

""People speak about so much of success but in your family there is so much of failure also and you have seen that and you have a lot of empathy from it, but you learn so much from your failure. You learn more from failure than success. So, it's what you take from life and how you adapt," he said.

The 43-year-old actor, who will next feature in "Ramayana" and "Animal Park", noted there's a need to have the individualistic approach even if one has to carry the legacy.

"When you come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn't just succeed on past models, you need to have a very individualistic approach... If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done over the years, somewhere there is a saturation point under it (sic)," he said.

"It's very important to remind yourself and the people around you about your roots, from where it all began, because there's so much that you can learn yourself from history, and from your own legacy and apply it to work and take it forward," he added.