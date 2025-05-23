Varun Dhawan-starring 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to release on April 10, 2026

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan-starrer "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Varun shared the news on his social media on Friday.

"Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab...’Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ hits cinemas on 10th April 2026," read the caption.

The film also reunites Varun with his father David. The duo previously collaborated on "Main Tera Hero" in 2014.

Varun will also been seen in "Border 2" and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".