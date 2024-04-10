Hailee Steinfeld boards Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is the latest addition to the cast of Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller film.

Advertisment

Steinfeld, known for starring in Disney+ series "Hawkeye" and voicing Gwen Stacy in the animated "Spider-Verse" movies, will feature opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Warner Bros. Pictures project.

While little is known about the plotline, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is the era of the Jim Crow laws in the Southern USA where racial segregation was enforced.

The story possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Coogler also serves as writer and producer on the movie through his production company Proximity Media.

Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell also round out the cast. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing the film, set to be released on May 7, 2025. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS