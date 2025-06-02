Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen in California

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld married her fiance, football quarterback Josh Allen, in California.

According to the entertainment magazine People, the wedding took place on Saturday.

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, the actor is seen wearing an off-shoulder white gown, complementing it with gloves. Allen opted for a black formal suit on his big day.

Steinfeld, 28 and Allen, 29, dated for two years before taking their relationship to the next stage. The duo got engaged in November last year.

They announced the news with a collaborative post on Instagram, featuring the proposal picture. "11.22.24," read the caption. PTI ATR ATR ATR