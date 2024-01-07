Halle Bailey, DDG welcome first child together

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor-singer Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, have become parents to a baby boy.

The couple has named the newborn Halo, "The Little Mermaid" star said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you," Bailey wrote.

She shared a photo in which she can be seen holding her son's tiny hand with a gold bracelet, inscribed with his name 'Halo'.

DDG -- whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr -- shared the same photo on his Instagram and captioned it as: "My biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love baby halo." Bailey, 23, and DDG, 26, have reportedly been dating for more than a year.