Halle Bailey joins cast of Universal’s upcoming musical film

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) "The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey joined the cast of Universal's upcoming musical film, headlined by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Michel Gondry of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" fame and produced by American musician Pharrell Williams.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in "The Holdovers", will also feature in the movie, which is set in 1977 in Virginia Beach and based on Williams’ childhood growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson will pen the script. Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter will produce alongside Williams.

Bailey debuted as a child artist in rom-com drama film "Last Holiday" (2006), which featured Queen Latifah in the lead. She had her first lead role as Ariel in Disney's musical fantasy film "The Little Mermaid", which was released in 2023.

She was most recently seen in period drama "The Color Purple", opposite Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.