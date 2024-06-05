Hamish Linklater boards season 2 of 'Gen V'

Los Angeles, Jun 5 (PTI) Actor Hamish Linklater, known for "Manhunt" and "The Crazy Ones", has joined the cast of Prime Video's "Gen V" second season as a series regular.

The series, set in the world of the streamer's popular show "The Boys", follows the training of the first generation of superheroes at Godolkin University to know about Compound V, a mysterious substance that accords powers to humans. The new generation will get to know that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

According to Deadline, Linklater will play Cipher, the newly-appointed Dean of Godolkin University who is described as "charismatic and charming".

"Trained as a scientist, he's politically brilliant and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level," the character description read.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn are also part of "Gen V" season two cast.

Chance Perdomo, who starred in the first season as Andre Anderson, died in a motorcycle accident in New York while on his way to begin production in late March on season two in Toronto.

Production was postponed following the accident to mourn Perdomo's loss and to figure out how the story would proceed. Filming is underway in Toronto.

"Gen V" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. PTI RDS RDS RDS