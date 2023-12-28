Hannah Waddingham says she has no time for Tom Cruise haters

Los Angeles: Tom Cruise has a new fan in "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, who says the Hollywood superstar is one of the most "inspiring human beings" she has met in her life.

The British actor recently worked with Cruise on the latest chapter of his "Mission: Impossible" series.

Appearing on the Christmas episode of UK channel ITV’s “James Martin’s Saturday Morning”, Waddingham said she spent five days with Cruise filming the action tentpole on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier.

"I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at (Tom Cruise) now. Having met him and having spent five days intensely...

"He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him," the 49-year-old actor said.

Waddingham joined the cast for the eighth instalment, which was originally designed as the second part to “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One", in March this year. The details of her character have been kept under wraps.

“Mission: Impossible 8” is scheduled to be released in US theatres on May 23, 2025.